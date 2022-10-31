Covid-19: 18 deaths, 20,522 cases reported in last week

There have been 20,522 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand in the last week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A Covid test. (Source: 1News)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30.

As at midnight yesterday, there were 323 people in hospital with the virus.

Eight people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as at midnight yesterday.

Eighteen more people with the virus have died.

Of the 18 people who have died, two were aged in their 30s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, six were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Seven were men and 11 were women.

Four were from Canterbury, three each were from the Auckland region and Waikato, two each were from Northland and the Southern District, and one each were from Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, the Wellington region and Nelson Marlborough.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2106.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (780), Auckland (6825), Waikato (1434), Bay of Plenty (675), Lakes (354), Hawke's Bay (565), MidCentral (1141), Whanganui (235), Taranaki (416), Tairāwhiti (217), Wairarapa (194), Capital and Coast (1846), Hutt Valley (909), Nelson Marlborough (645), Canterbury (2579), West Coast (191), South Canterbury (203) and Southern (1277).

The location of 33 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 2926. The seven-day rolling average of uploaded RAT results is 5278.