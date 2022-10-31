Air New Zealand resumes non-stop flights to Bali

Air New Zealand has announced it will be offering non-stop flights to Bali after a three-year hiatus.

A file image of Denpasar, the capital of Bali province in Indonesia. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Tickets for the service between Auckland and Denpasar have gone on sale today, with flights to resume from March 2023.

The airline will fly a 787-9 Dreamliner to and from the popular holiday destination three times a week.

It will be a seasonal service, running from March 29 to October 27 next year. Air New Zealand says it will be "subject to government and regulatory approvals".

Chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline is expecting high demand for the service.

“We first flew to Bali in 2012. Our last flight was in 2019 when we flew around 17,000 customers," she said.

"It’s awesome to be back offering non-stop services and give Kiwis direct access a tropical paradise that suits any type of travellers."