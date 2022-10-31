Air New Zealand resumes non-stop flights to Bali

Source: 1News

Air New Zealand has announced it will be offering non-stop flights to Bali after a three-year hiatus.

A file image of Denpasar, the capital of Bali province in Indonesia.

A file image of Denpasar, the capital of Bali province in Indonesia. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Tickets for the service between Auckland and Denpasar have gone on sale today, with flights to resume from March 2023.

The airline will fly a 787-9 Dreamliner to and from the popular holiday destination three times a week.

It will be a seasonal service, running from March 29 to October 27 next year. Air New Zealand says it will be "subject to government and regulatory approvals".

Chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline is expecting high demand for the service.

“We first flew to Bali in 2012. Our last flight was in 2019 when we flew around 17,000 customers," she said.

"It’s awesome to be back offering non-stop services and give Kiwis direct access a tropical paradise that suits any type of travellers."

New ZealandTravelAsia

Popular Stories

1

London woman who decapitated church friend gets 34 years in jail

2

New Zealand Olympian Shane Reed dies, aged 49

3

Air New Zealand resumes non-stop flights to Bali

4

One dead, seven seriously injured in Napier crash

5

Travellers unhappy at skyrocketing airfare prices

Latest Stories

Wood may consider meeting rail group once 'deplorable disruptions' stop

Widow still waiting for findings into husband's 2020 death

Seven Christchurch retailers fined for selling vapes to minors

Witness recalls harrowing moment of Seoul crowd surge

Tonga scores 16 tries in Cook Islands thrashing

Related Stories

Travellers unhappy at skyrocketing airfare prices

The Kiwi drag queen making a splash in Taiwan

Mixed reaction as cruise ships return to Milford Sound

Air NZ staffer praised for response to in-flight medical event