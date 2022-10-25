Covid-19: Person aged 10-19 among 41 deaths, 16,399 cases

There have been 16,399 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand in the last week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23.

The one exception is hospitalisation figures, which cover the period from October 17 to midnight yesterday.

As of midnight yesterday, there were 243 people in hospital with the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight yesterday.

Forty-one more people with the virus have died, including a person aged between 10 and 19.

Of the 40 other people who have died, one was in their 30s, two were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 19 were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Twenty-five were men and 16 were women.

Sixteen were from the Auckland region, five were from Canterbury, four each were from the Southern and MidCentral districts, three were from Northland, two each were from Waikato, Taranaki, the Wellington region and Nelson Marlborough, and one was from Tairāwhiti.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2095.

Last week's positive cases, detected through RATs and PCR tests, are located in Northland (646), Auckland (5817), Waikato (1216), Bay of Plenty (527), Lakes (276), Hawke's Bay (423), MidCentral (770), Whanganui (142), Taranaki (389), Tairāwhiti (184), Wairarapa (180), Capital and Coast (1525), Hutt Valley (770), Nelson Marlborough (471), Canterbury (1850), West Coast (103), South Canterbury (188) and Southern (890).

ADVERTISEMENT

The location of 32 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 2343. The seven-day rolling average of uploaded rapid antigen test results (RATs) is 4840.