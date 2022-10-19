Central Otago's inflatable water park saved from closure

One of the country's largest inflatable water parks will be making a splash on Central Otago's Lake Dunstan again this summer after a traffic management issue was resolved.

Kiwi Water Park at Lowburn, Cromwell (Source: Kiwi Water Park)

Kiwi Water Park has been given the green light by Crown landowner, Land Information NZ (LINZ), to open for the 2022/23 season.

Co-owner of the water park, Emily Rutherford, told 1News she received a phone call from LINZ this afternoon confirming a contractor had been found to construct a right turn bay before the summer opening.

"I was in tears, I just couldn't believe it!"

LINZ confirmed to 1News that the recreation permit would be granted.

"LINZ has met with the Kiwi Water Park operator and confirmed our understanding that work will be able to commence on a right turning bay into Lowburn park before December."

Land Information NZ is the landowner of Lowburn Reserve on behalf of the Crown and decides what activities can go ahead - including on Lake Dunstan through a recreation permit.

The statement goes on to say, "LINZ is now in a position to conditionally approve a permit."

The complex faced closure earlier this month due to what the owners claimed was "bureaucratic red tape".

The facility, located just north of Cromwell, had been caught up in a six-month battle between LINZ, Waka Kotaki NZTA and the Central Otago District Council over a right turn bay on State Highway 6 into Lowburn Reserve.

The site is also a busy and popular spot for boaties and freedom campers.

Emily Rutherford also wanted to thank all the government agencies involved for finding a resolution.

"Thank you so much for getting this sorted for us, we are really, really grateful... we are absolutely over the moon that we can open this summer."

LINZ also told 1News that "all agencies are working hard to ensure traffic safety at this very popular multi-use site".

The park grew in popularity since opening in 2020 when the international borders were closed.

The owners said the authorities were worried about the entrance way and it being on a 100km/h road without a right turn bay.

Waka Kotahi "wasn't consulted" when the park was granted resource consent by the Central Otago District Council in 2020.

The council told 1News then that "it was apparent that traffic volumes were up to five times the initially anticipated numbers at peak times (250 vehicles per day)".

It has given the park a six-year resource consent.

LINZ said this afternoon that while the permit is approved it "is also subject to the applicant meeting outstanding consent conditions set down by the Central Otago District Council".

Emily Rutherford said the outstanding conditions were superfluous.

1News has contacted the council for comment.