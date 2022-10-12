Fair Go: Letters sit unmoved in Whangārei post box for days

New Zealand Post has apologised to a Whangārei legal executive after a post box outside her work was found by Fair Go full to the brim of unsent letters.

The box is supposed to be cleared every week day but Coral Bailey from the law firm Mathews and Associates contacted Fair Go, exasperated their mail was going nowhere.

"It doesn’t actually work," Bailey told Fair Go as she collated legal documents to be posted.

In the desk next door, Pat Grace agrees.

"The post is so incompetent I don’t use it anymore."

They collected a list of mail they believe either took too long or simply didn't arrive.

"Some documents were sent to Onerahi, about 5km from here. They didn’t get them at all," says Bailey.

A visit to the box outside Bailey's work found it full to the brim of undelivered mail.

"I noticed the other day I didn’t hear it drop and I popped my hand inside and could feel letters inside the top of the letterbox," says Kelly Morris, who normally handles the company's postage.

New Zealand Post, who recently announced a $100 million profit, said they had an issue with their locks which meant the box wasn't cleared as regularly as it should have been over a three-week period.

"A new person is now responsible for checking and clearing this post box and it is now being cleared daily."

"We wish to apologise to Coral," a spokesperson told Fair Go.