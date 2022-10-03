Large slips block arterial road access to Wellington's Karori

Delays are expected for some Wellingtonians this morning after landslips largely blocked arterial road access to the suburb of Karori.
Overnight, a large slip completely blocked a section of Birdwood Street - while Chaytor Street has been reduced to one lane.
Motorists have been told to use Old Karori Road/Whitehead Road and Curtis Street to enter and exit Karori as alternate routes.
In a media release, Wellington City Council says workers have begun to move debris from the affected roads. It says that about 20 slips have been reported around the city amid a weekend of wet weather.
The council is urging drivers to keep speeds down to avoid running into new slips.