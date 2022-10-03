Large slips block arterial road access to Wellington's Karori

Delays are expected for some Wellingtonians this morning after landslips largely blocked arterial road access to the suburb of Karori.

A slip on Birdwood Street. (Source: Wellington City Council)

Overnight, a large slip completely blocked a section of Birdwood Street - while Chaytor Street has been reduced to one lane.

Motorists have been told to use Old Karori Road/Whitehead Road and Curtis Street to enter and exit Karori as alternate routes.

One lane has been blocked on Chaytor Street in Wellington. (Source: Wellington City Council)

ADVERTISEMENT

In a media release, Wellington City Council says workers have begun to move debris from the affected roads. It says that about 20 slips have been reported around the city amid a weekend of wet weather.

The council is urging drivers to keep speeds down to avoid running into new slips.