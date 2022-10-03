Large slips block arterial road access to Wellington's Karori

Source: 1News

Delays are expected for some Wellingtonians this morning after landslips largely blocked arterial road access to the suburb of Karori.

A slip on Birdwood Street.

A slip on Birdwood Street. (Source: Wellington City Council)

Overnight, a large slip completely blocked a section of Birdwood Street - while Chaytor Street has been reduced to one lane.

Motorists have been told to use Old Karori Road/Whitehead Road and Curtis Street to enter and exit Karori as alternate routes.

One lane has been blocked on Chaytor Street in Wellington.

One lane has been blocked on Chaytor Street in Wellington. (Source: Wellington City Council)

In a media release, Wellington City Council says workers have begun to move debris from the affected roads. It says that about 20 slips have been reported around the city amid a weekend of wet weather.

The council is urging drivers to keep speeds down to avoid running into new slips.

