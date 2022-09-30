Police warn of rising 'sextortion' cases targeting young Kiwis

Police are warning of increasing “sextortion” incidents where young people are targeted by offshore offenders.

Person typing on a keyboard. (Source: istock.com)

Detective Jodie Lyons says it’s an international problem and young New Zealanders are being blackmailed online.

“This is a global issue where offshore offenders target young victims by tricking them into sending sexually explicit content before blackmailing them with threats to share the content with friends and family unless they pay,” Lyons said.

“While we first started to see this in New Zealand in late 2021, instances of local young victims continue to rise.

“In one very recent incident, a New Zealand teenager could not pay the money he was being blackmailed into sending and the images were shared publicly by the offender.”

The offending usually starts with a direct message on social media. The victim is then asked to continue chatting on a different app, and the conversation often becomes highly sexualised.

Lyons says from there, the victim is coerced into sharing photos and or videos which are then used to blackmail them.

She said there are usually threats that the content will be shared on their social media unless they pay money.

“In some instances, photos are reportedly doctored by the offender to make the victim appear to be in even more compromising positions.

“Offenders can also capture naked or sexual images of the young person while they’re on live stream or video, which is often then part of extortion. This is called capping,” she said.

Lyons said police are shining a light on the issue to ensure young Kiwis and their parents are aware of the risks to ensure this doesn’t happen to them.

“However, if it does, the best protection a victim has is to come forward and seek specialist support from police as soon as possible.

She said police will not criticise or blame the victims. “What has happened is not your fault and we are here to help you.”

Police have provided the following information:

HOW TO SPOT THIS OFFENDING:





Meeting on one app, then being encouraged to continue a conversation on a different platform could be an indicator

Inconsistencies with a profile or language, and there might be signs that English is a second language

Introduction of sexualised conversations

The other person may say that their webcam or microphone not working for video calls/chats, so they could be avoiding giving their true identity.

FOR VICTIMS:

Avoid sending any more images or videos - even if they are threatening you

Remember - once you have complied with their demands there is nothing preventing them targeting you again

Save all the online chat, immediately take screenshots

This is important for making a report to the police, we need all the evidence that you can gather

Block the profile

Report the content to the platform (e.g Facebook, Snapchat, PornHub) it is on and request the content is removed

Make a report to Police (via 105) or Netsafe to find out what other options are available to you.

FOR PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS:





Supervision is essential

This means knowing what your children are doing online, who they are interacting with and what platforms, apps or games they are using

Having open conversations, often

The most important tip we can give any parent or carer is to start talking to your child about their online activities

Check privacy settings. We recommend parents and carers research and understand app settings, including privacy settings

This could include turning off location settings, setting profiles to private, or turning off chat functions

Be approachable if your child needs help. Coming forward isn’t always easy, and children may feel reluctant to tell you about online issues if they believe they will be punished or have their devices taken away

They must know that it is ok to speak to you or any other trusted adult if something doesn’t feel right

Long term impact. Offenders will often use tactics such as fear or shame to manipulate young people, and make them feel alienated or trapped, like they cannot escape the situation. These situations can be very distressing and can have long term-impacts, and need to be addressed appropriately

Your child is a victim of online child sexual exploitation, and they need your support

Report suspicious behaviour. Seek help and support, and report inappropriate or suspicious behaviour online.

WHERE TO REPORT OFFENDING:





New Zealand police: