Kelvin Davis apologises to ACT's Chhour over Māori comments

Kelvin Davis has apologised to ACT's Karen Chhour for saying that she should leave her "Pākehā world".

Davis made the comment to the MP, who is Māori, during a debate over Oranga Tamariki yesterday.

An ACT spokesperson confirmed to 1News today that Chhour had received an apology from Davis.

He told reporters that he had called Chhour to offer an apology over the comments, saying he didn’t mean any offence.

Labour MP Kelvin Davis. (Source: Supplied)

"I made a mistake, I rang her up, I apologised," he said. "What I said was inappropriate, it caused offence and as I say to Oranga Tamariki when they stuff up, 'fess up and fix it' which I've done.

"The point I was trying to make is that I disagree with ACT's policies - for example, the Members Bill to remove 7AA from the Oranga Tamariki Act - I don't agree with but I didn't choose my words properly and I have since apologised."

He said Chhour was "very gracious" in accepting his apology and "thanked me for the call".

In a statement, Davis acknowledged Chhour's whakapapa, and said he hoped his remarks "did not cause her personal offence."

"I probably could have made my point better and I have apologised for that," he said.

Davis said he had meant ACT Party’s policies in general, including her recent Member’s Bill calling for a ‘colourblind’ approach to child protection, had "failed Māori for generations".

"Today 67% of children in state care are Māori – and I will never stop defending a 'by Māori, for Māori' approach," he said.

"The ACT Party often preaches about being the party for all, but if they truly want that then I do encourage them to cross over the bridge that is Te Tiriti so that they can view the issues they care about from a Māori lens."

ACT condemned Davis' comments earlier today, and called for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to discipline the MP for his "personal attack".

“I would hope that the Prime Minister would agree that no person should be judged by their identity, but rather by their words and actions," said deputy leader Brooke van Velden.

Chhour grew up in state care, saying last week that she has a "deep appreciation of what children need".