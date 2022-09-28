Next Census date announced with new measures after poor 2018 turnout

The date for New Zealand's next Census has been announced alongside new measures to increase participation, in response to the scathing criticisms levelled at the effectiveness of the last Census in 2018.

Census data (file photo). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

It will be held on March 7 next year, Statistics NZ announced this afternoon.

"The information collected is invaluable, helping communities, iwi, councils, businesses, and government make important decisions about where to fund and locate services that affect all people living in Aotearoa New Zealand," Stats NZ chief executive Mark Sowden said.

"The five-yearly official count of population and dwellings gives the most complete picture of life in our country."

The Government have also announced a range of measures aimed at increasing the Census' effectiveness.

Following the last edition in 2018, then-Chief Executive of Stats NZ Liz MacPherson resigned following a damning independent review that found the Census to be overly complex and ineffective, with unacceptably low response rates - particularly for Māori and Pasifika.

"We put too much focus on the online census. We did not have enough boots on the ground," MacPherson said at the time.

Minister of Statistics David Clark today announced that "the 2023 Census will have more of everything – more boots on the ground, more paper forms, more hours worked and more community engagement".

Clark blamed the previous National-led government for the failings in 2018, echoing MacPherson's belief the last edition was overly focused on online responses and announcing that 3500 census workers would be enlisted this time, twice as many as in 2018.

The amount of paper forms to be delivered will also increase from 3% to 44% of the surveyed population.

"Census data is used to plan infrastructure like water and roads, to build and resource services such as hospitals and schools, to support community applications for funding, and in the setting of electoral boundaries, so it is critical we get it right," Clark said.

"The 2018 Census was underfunded by the previous Government. Since then the Government has invested approximately $110 million more into the census to ensure a successful result in 2023.

"A big focus of the additional funding is investment in particular initiatives to raise response rates for population groups that have faced the most barriers, or have had the lowest response rates, historically."

In a statement, the Office for Seniors welcomed the extra measures.

"We are aware that some older people are still unable to access the digital world - and are not able to complete online Census forms," Office for Seniors director Diane Turner said.

"Any additional measures to help ensure that everyone can complete the census, including extra census workers and an increase in paper forms, are very welcome."