Live updates: All Blacks vs Wallabies Bledisloe Test II

Join us for our live updates as the All Blacks face the Wallabies in the second Test of the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park.

Please refresh the page for the latest.

Richie Mo'unga scores a try against Australia in the first Bledisloe Test at Marvel Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

6:55pm

We're getting close to the action. A sea of black can be seen at Eden Park. Both teams will be glad that the Auckland weather has stayed dry for the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

6:50pm

Teams are going into the lockeroom to prepare as we are just under 15 minutes away from kickoff.

6:40pm

Ahead of the match Ian Foster said his team are "very determined to finish this championship strong."

Foster said he's pleased with the way Jordie Barrett has trained throughout the week and that he's looked comfortable playing in the midfield.

Another change to the New Zealand team this week, sees Codie Taylor start at hooker ahead of Samisoni Taukei'aho.

Foster says Taylor has prepared well and while Taukei'aho has had a tremendous year so far, they'll look to bring him out to close the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Rennie says the main focus for his side to get across the line will be discipline, with yellow cards and a penalty costing them the match in the first Test.

Match Preview:

6:30pm

Last week’s first Bledisloe Test was one for the ages. The 39-37 spectacle has set up an intriguing rematch tonight with the Rugby Championship on the line.

It’s set to be another intense showcase of trans-Tasman rivalry as a sold out crowd at the fortress of Eden Park awaits.

Australia hasn’t beaten the All Blacks at the stadium since the 6th of September 1986. New Zealand has also won every one of their last five encounters against the Wallabies.

While history isn’t on Australia's side, last weeks’ match proved that they are capable of going toe to toe with the All Blacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the war of words between the two teams and talk of the infamous time-wasting call, Australia head coach Dave Rennie is adamant on his side going one better this week.

"We've decided to take it on the chin and move on," Rennie said.

Former rugby league star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will bring some spark off the bench, getting a chance to show selectors what he has learnt in the camp, and play in his second international test.

Sam Whitelock will lead the All Blacks with captain Sam Cane out due to concussion.

Mathieu Raynal will be one of the assistant referees in charge, so it will be interesting to see his influence in the game again this week.

Australia’s first five-eighth, Bernard Foley had a tremendous performance last week in his first international match since 2019.

Rennie has kept his faith in the experienced player, giving him another starting spot this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Squads

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Dalton Papalii, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Sam Whitelock [C], 4. Brodie Retallick 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Ethan de Groot

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Tupou Vaa'i, 20. Hoskins Sotutu, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23. Sevu Reece

Wallabies: 15. Andrew Kellaway, 14. Tom Wright, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Lalakai Foketi, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Bernard Foley, 9. Jake Gordon, 8. Harry Wilson, 7. Pete Samu, 6. Rob Valetini, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 4. Jed Holloway, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Dave Porecki, 1. James Slipper [C].

Reserves: 16. Folau Fainga’a, 17. Angus Bell, 18. Pone Fa’amausili, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Fraser McReight, 21. Nic White, 22. Reece Hodge, 23. Jordan Petaia.