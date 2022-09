A 5.8 magnitude earthquake near Wellington tonight, has been felt by thousands across the country.

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake, 30 km north-east of French Pass. (Source: GeoNet)

The quake, which struck at 9.07pm on Thursday, according to GeoNet, was recorded at a depth of 51km and located 30 km northeast of French Pass, off the coast of Marlborough.

The distance from the quake's centre, to Wellington, was approximately 70km.

More than 44,500 people reported feeling the quake, with the shocks felt as far south as Invercargill, and as far north as Kaitaia.