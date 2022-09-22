Kiwi dollar struggles to fly amid ongoing global tensions

The Kiwi dollar is struggling to fly, as ongoing geopolitical tensions are keenly felt in New Zealand.

And as tensions rise, so too has the price of goods like a humble cup of coffee.

"One part of that story is the strong USD weakening the NZD and many other currencies alongside of that," Sucafina Coffee's Carl Sara told 1News.

"We've also had a significant increase in the cost of the price of New York Futures markets where coffee is traded as well."

ADVERTISEMENT

The volatility means it may take months before the costs are passed on from coffee importers to consumers.

Sara said while businesses may consider absorbing the costs "if it has the capacity to do so", the ongoing financial strain of the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that "a lot of that ability to absorb costs have been diminished".

The lower Kiwi dollar has been good for exporters, however, with dairy giant Fonterra today posting a $583 million profit.

"When investors are nervous, they'll sell off assets like the New Zealand dollar," Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod explained.

"Instead, they'll try and put their money somewhere that they think's safer and it's often an asset like the US dollar, which is expected to hold onto its value."

It comes after the US Federal Reserve lifted its cash rate by 75 points in a bid to fight inflation.

While inflation is also a concern for New Zealand's central bank, Deputy Reserve Bank Governor Christian Hawkesby said they have "growing confidence" that inflation will be "significantly lower than it is at the moment" over the next 12 to 18 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranchhod said inflation is "probably going to ease back over the coming months", but the weaker New Zealand dollar means "that decline is going to be much more gradual".