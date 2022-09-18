Good Sorts: The football ref showing no signs of slowing down

Grant Fletcher is a man of routine, and for decades he has been charging up and down football pitches refereeing the beautiful game.

"It’s the best seat in the house, only thing is sometimes you have to make some decisions," he says.

Fletcher is 80 years old, and living proof that age is just a number.

He's never actually played football but had three boys who needed a coach, before later seeing an ad for referees in the newspaper.

"I didn't know what I was doing half the time," Fletcher recalled of his early refereeing days.

That was in 1985.

He's kept notes on every game he's refereed ever since. All 2980 of them.

