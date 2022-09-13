Toilet paper mill workers to consider offer from employer

Source: 1News

An end may be in sight to a long running pay dispute that's seen workers locked out of the country's only toilet paper manufacturing plant in Kawerau.

Purex on a supermarket shelf. (Source: 1News)

The five week dispute at Essity - maker of several key toilet paper brands including Purex may be resolved tomorrow.

The company has announced it's accepted recommendations of the Employment Relations Authority and withdrawn legal action against the worker's union.

Workers and union representatives will meet tomorrow.

“Members will vote on the offer tomorrow morning and we will make a further statement following that meeting," Union secretary Tane Phillips said in a statement.

Supplies of toilet paper have not been affected.

