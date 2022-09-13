Calls for AT to rethink 'Tim Tam' cycleway plans in Papakura

Papakura Local Board is calling for Auckland Transport to rethink its plans for a new cycleway on Beach Rd.

Concrete separators, nicknamed "Tim Tams", installed on a cycleway along Auckland's Upper Harbour Drive near Greenhithe. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

By LDR's Stephen Forbes

Work was originally set to start this month and would have seen concrete separators, nicknamed "Tim Tams" in other parts of Auckland, installed along sections of Hingaia Rd and Beach Rd.

But, according to Auckland Transport (AT), it has been held up as it tries to finalise the details with the local board.

The board has called on AT to build a separate off-road walking and cycleway instead of concrete separators in the area.

Chairman Brent Catchpole said the barriers aren’t safe and he wants AT to review its plans.

“We feel they aren’t the best option and don’t provide safety for cyclists,” he said.

Catchpole said Papakura’s Beach Rd isn’t very wide and is a busy main arterial route.

“We’ve been calling for a separate walking and cycleway in the area for a number of years.”

He said even if it costs more, it would be the safer option.

His thoughts were echoed by Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman who said the Papakura Local Board was right to push back against AT’s plans.

“Beach Rd is already significantly congested during the afternoon peak, there is no room nor logic in turning that road into a cycleway.”

Matt Lowrie is the editor of transport and urban design blog Greater Auckland.

He said building a separate, shared pathway for cyclists and pedestrians would not only cost more, but it would also create a whole new set of problems.

“Shared paths aren’t ideal and go against all good design guidelines,” Lowrie said.

He said they also increase safety issues for pedestrians who have to share the same path with cyclists.

Lowrie said while some people might oppose the use of separators, they are often the best way to build new cycleways for less.

He said there has been a focus in recent months on Upper Harbour Drive in west Auckland where some motorists have complained about the fact they have run into the concrete separators - known locally as Tim Tams.

But Lowrie said it merely shows they are in fact working.

He said while some sports cyclists don’t like the concrete separators, they only represent a small proportion of users.

An AT spokesperson said it was still working through the project with the Papakura Local Board and was unable to provide exact details, including the cost of the works, at this stage.

But the spokesperson said the use of separators was an easier way to install cycleways.

“The purpose of that programme is to physically separate cycle and vehicle lanes, specifically where they already exist, and large-scale or civil works are not required. That means it’s quick to implement, as the separators sit on top of the existing painted road lines.”

The spokesperson said the Papakura project is one of 60 locations included as part of its Minor Cycling and Micromobility Programme, which will connect cycleways across the city.

They said it is critical to encourage viable transport alternatives, and to achieve the targets in Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri Auckland’s Climate Plan.