Disney cruise ship setting sail from Auckland in 2023

Get ready for a magical vacation as the Disney Cruise Line comes to New Zealand for the first time.

Disney Cruise Line. (Source: Supplied)

The Disney Magic at Sea will bring all of Disney into one holiday experience with characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars on board, plus imaginative dining and entertainment offerings.

New Zealand reopened its maritime border to all vessels at at the end of July following pandemic-related closures.

“We are so excited to bring the magic of a Disney cruise vacation close to home for guests in Australia and New Zealand,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney parks, experiences and products.

“On these limited-time sailings, the ship is the destination, and our amazing Disney Cruise Line crew can’t wait to welcome guests on board as they are immersed in their favourite stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.”

The special sailings aboard the Disney Wonder range from two to six nights and will depart from four home ports: Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia.

Disney Cruise line guests will be immersed in the magic of Disney with character encounters from Captain Mickey Mouse, Captain Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto and entertainment including original Broadway- quality shows.

All sailings will include health and safety measures considering up-to-date guidance from public health authorities and medical experts in Australia and New Zealand.

The ship will sail from Auckland on November 21, 25, 28, and December 1 and 4 in 2023.

Prices per person based on double occupancy start at $1245 for three nights for an inside stateroom and go up to $2800 for the concierge stateroom with verandah.