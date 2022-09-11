Results: Q+A Kantar Public Poll, Christchurch mayoral election 2022

Source: tvnz

The results of the Q+A Kantar Public Poll for the period of August 29 to September 4, 2022.

Christchurch Mayoral Poll S... by 1News

Between August 29 and September 4, 2022, 500 eligible Christchurch City Council voters were polled online, using online panels. The maximum sampling error is approximately ±4.4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. For candidate support, percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers. Undecided voters, non-voters and those who refused to answer are excluded from the data on candidate support. The data have been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, ethnic identification and education in Christchurch City Council. The online sample is collected using an online panel.

