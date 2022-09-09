Behaviour at revamped Auckland landmark upsetting locals

They live in what looks like an idyllic spot, an area that should have become even more attractive after the reopening of an Auckland landmark at their doorstep. But residents of Māngere Bridge village say the revamped bridge, reopened a couple of weeks ago for $38 million, has become a blight on their lives.

They say the new facility has led to an increase in loud and unruly behaviour, going right through the night on Fridays and Saturdays.

"You just get this thumping," resident Celeste Fourie said about the music played from car stereos.

READ MORE: Oversized vehicles causing massive damage to Taranaki landmarks

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have horns honking and glass breaking and shouting and screaming."

"I don't think it's safe for us to go up there at night," said another resident, Sepa Kini.

1News was shown a video of partying still going on at 6am. Other photos showed human excrement on the pathway and empty alcohol bottles in an area where alcohol is banned.

"We'd like to be able to go out for a walk in the early mornings and not be abused by partygoers," said resident Lucie Newport.

The Government hailed the new bridge as a significant community facility, as it combined a walkway, cycleway, a boat ramp and bays on the bridge for fishing.

It's the roadway leading up to the pedestrian area which has become the focus of the partying.

"We've certainly noticed an increase n the last couple of weeks since the bridge has reopened," said Inspector Matt Srhoj, police commander of Counties Manukau West.

ADVERTISEMENT

He says memories of a 2019 shooting near the bridge may be adding to the anxiety of locals.

"I think there's some concern that things will get to that level again."

This Saturday night locals will block off vehicle access to the causeway, in a protest designed to draw the community together. They want Auckland Transport and other agencies to find a way to restrict access on Friday and Saturday nights. 1News approached Auckland Transport for comment on this issue and is awaiting a response.