Walsh 'struggling' despite podium finish at Diamond League final

Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh has been left frustrated despite a podium finish at this year's Diamond League finals in Zurich.

Tom Walsh competes at the Diamond League finals in Zurich. (Source: Associated Press)

Walsh finished third on Thursday morning behind American powerhouses Joe Kovacs and Ryan Crouser, with Kovacs throwing a personal best of 23.23m - his first effort over 23 metres and the second-longest recorded throw of all time.

"It feels good to finally tick the box and be a 23-meter shot putter," Kovacs said.

"There is a bigger throw left in there. I know that Ryan will throw further so I will have to throw even further next year."

The attempt was just shy of Crouser's world record of 23.37m set at last year's US Olympic trials but the best he could muster in Zurich was 22.74 for a silver with Walsh rounding out the podium with a 21.90m put.

Walsh's best was his first throw of the event as he struggled thereafter with three no-throws.

"I had really good rhythm on the first throw, but didn't find that freedom of movement again," Walsh said.

The Commonwealth Games champion said it had been a frustrating year despite his success in Birmingham.

"Physically I'm in the best shape of my life but as a team we're just struggling to find the sweet spot with everything," he said.

"We're doing all the right things but things just aren't quite coming together."

Fellow Kiwi Jacko Gill finished just behind Walsh in fourth, saving his best for last with a 21.51m effort.