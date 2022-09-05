The mountaineer capturing Aotearoa's breathtaking summits

<p>Gavin Lang is the 11th person to climb the 24 highest peaks of Aotearoa, not bad for someone who once had a fear of heights.</p> <p>"I can understand how people think I'm a bit mad," he said.</p> <p>"But I'm certain there's no room for growth if I don't face those fears."</p> <p>Lang is one of an elite group of mountaineers who have successfully climbed all of New Zealand's peaks higher than 3000 metres.</p> <p>The Irish ex-pat, who has documented his excursions with stunning videos and photography, says he wasn't aiming to add his name to the list of 'Three Thousanders' when he started his alpine journey in 2002.</p> <p>"The mountains are like a church to me... a place to reflect.</p> <p>"They are nature in all its glory." </p>