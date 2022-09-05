Sydney tram collides with fire truck, two injured

At least two people been injured in Sydney’s CBD after a fire truck collided with a light rail tram.

The accident happened shortly before midday, when the two collided on Eddy Avenue at Pitt Street, near the city’s main public transport hub.

Video of the collision shows the fire truck hitting the tram and derailing the tram while it was trying to go through the intersection

NSW Ambulance Inspector Ben Saywell said paramedics were initially called to treat five people at the scene.

A fire truck collided with a tram in Sydney, leaving at least two injured. (Source: Supplied)

“Three people were assessed by paramedics and didn’t require any further treatment, while two people were taken to hospital,” he said.

One patient was a woman in her 70s with injuries to her chest, and another was a male in his 40s, who received minor injuries.

Saywell said both have been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

“This occurred in a really busy part of the CBD with a lot of pedestrians, so we’re thankful that no one was seriously injured.”

Transport for NSW has warned it could take six hours for the scene to be cleared.