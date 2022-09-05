NZ one of the world's most generous countries, report shows

The cost of living crisis and Covid have surprisingly had little effect on Kiwis giving to charity.

A new report by Perpetual Guardian shows that New Zealanders are the second-most generous nation by capita, behind the United States.

The report shows $288 billion was gifted in philanthropic grants over the past six years and charitable collections have grown too.

RSA national president BJ Clark said he expected there would be a decline in money raised from poppy collection this year due to the current economic climate, but was pleasantly surprised.

"It show the generosity of New Zealanders out there supporting good causes," he said.

The value of single donations has risen too.

"In the past where we may have had $2 coins, $1 coins and 50 cents, now we're seeing a large number of notes," Clark said.

Meanwhile, Givealittle has had another record year with almost $38 million in donations, equating to around $100,000 a day, with younger people more likely to pledge on the platform.

Traditional charities like the RSA have also joined the move online.

"We have had to look at things like all sorts of digital aspects of collection online, sites, EFTPOS and QR codes, and we're starting to see that work," Clark said.

Mental health and health-based charities are popular picks, as the public continues to give, to keep their chosen cause alive.