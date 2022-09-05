Ardern to attend UN General Assembly later this month

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will fly to New York later this month to attend the United Nations General Assembly and co-host a Christchurch Call to Action Leader's Summit with French president Emmanuel Macron.

Jacinda Ardern addressing the United Nations General Assembly in September 2021.

The first Christchurch Call to Action summit was in May 2019, two months to the day after the Christchurch mosque attack in which 51 people died. Summits have since been held in September 2019 and May 2021 to bring together supporters of the Call.

"I look forward to meeting with heads of state and global tech leaders to continue our important work to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online," Ardern said.

On attending the General Assembly, the Prime Minister said: "It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand's continued commitment to the multilateral system and international rules based order."

"As the world continues to grapple with Covid-19, climate change, the Ukraine and geopolitical tensions, international cooperation is more important than ever."

While in New York, the Prime Minister will also take part in a number of events to promote New Zealand's trade, investment and tourism, including meeting with executives from the Motion Picture Association of America to promote Aotearoa as a film destination, and attending the launch of an Invest New Zealand campaign "Do Good, Do Well".

She will fly to the US on Air New Zealand's inaugural direct flight to New York, on September 17.