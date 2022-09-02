Flyers by neo-Nazi group distributed in Napier

Flyers with information about the far-right Neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Movement have been dropped into letterboxes in Napier.

Letterbox (Source: istock.com)

A resident, who wants to remain anonymous, says he and his neighbours received the flyers on Sunday night.

The flyers incorrectly state the Holocaust never happened, and reference untrue information by Holocaust deniers.

"I was really lost for words to be honest," the resident told 1News, "I’m all for free speech, but hate speech is disgusting."

The flyers were received on the same day the group's New Zealand and Australia branch posted of an alleged recruitment drive in New Zealand on Telegram.

A website listed on the flyer links through to a US website displaying far right imagery.

A pamphlet delivered to some Napier residents (Source: 1News)

A spokesperson for the online activist organisation, Tāmaki Anti-Fascist Action, says it's concerning that the group now has a following in Aotearoa.

The US group is known for its violent anti-Semitic rhetoric and racist views, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

It was part of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville in 2017, where anti-fascist protester Heather Heyer was murdered by a white supremacist.

Police told 1News they can't comment on the distribution of the material in Napier.