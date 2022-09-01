Ardern tight-lipped on mask-use amid Australian rule changes

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is remaining tight-lipped on New Zealand's mask-use rules amid Australia's recent rule changes.

Australia has ditched mask requirements for domestic flights and reduced Covid isolation from seven days to five.

Speaking from Marlborough on Thursday, Ardern said traffic light settings will be reviewed in the coming weeks.

Face mask (file photo).

Face mask (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

"We're also looking at the way the traffic light system is working and what's working now and what we might need to do in the future."

READ MORE: Australia reduces mandatory Covid isolation period to five days

She said the details will be shared with the country when final public health advice has been received.

