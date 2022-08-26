Duo charged over spate of burglaries, arsons across North Island

Two men have been charged over eight burglaries and two arsons across Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Police said the most recent incident allegedly involving the pair, aged 19 and 24, was an aggravated burglary in the Bay of Plenty on Thursday morning.

Police said it received reports of a robbery at a shop in Tarawera Mall, Kawerau at around 5.45am.

The pair are face a raft of charges including:

two charges of arson

eight charges of burglary

two charges of unlawful takes a motor vehicle

failing to stop for police

two charges of assault with a weapon.

The charges relate to a number of different incidents including:

A burglary of Port Ohope Store and Café on August 2

burglary of the Edgcumbe Central Vape store in Riverslea Mall in Edgecumbe on August 2

arson of a stolen vehicle on August 2

burglary of the Rotoma Gas Station on August 10

burglary of the Warehouse in Whakatane on August 16

burglary of the Jewlz Jewellery Store in Whakatane on August 16

burglary of the Edgecumbe Bay Vets on August 16

burglary of the Awakeri Z Service Station on August 21

burglary of Kawarau Paper Tech Support on August 25

arson of a stolen vehicle on August 25.

The men appeared in Whakatāne Court on Friday morning where they were remanded in custody until they next appear on August 31.

Police said investigations are ongoing and further charges or arrests cannot be ruled out.