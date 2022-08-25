Two dozen secondary school groups take to stage at The Big Sing

Secondary students have taken to the stage in a national choir competition for the first time in three years.

Covid restrictions stopped hundreds of teenagers taking part in The Big Sing.

Organiser Christine Argyle said this year schools are buzzing with excitement after going without.

"We'd had planned to have it in 2020 and we all know why that didn’t happen. It was then going to happen in August 2021 and again we know why that didn’t happen so we're finally here,” said Argyle.

Twenty-four schools are competing in the finale at the Christchurch Town Hall over three days.

One of the judges, Igelese Ete, was the choir master for the movie soundtracks for Lord of the Rings and Moana.

He said students will be judged on various aspects, including "vocal technique, presentation, artistic merit as well as technical skills".

The Big Sing competition is where Moses Mackay from Sol3 Mio fame started out.

"The Big Sing holds some of my fondest memories as a young singer – I had never experienced anything like it before!

"I’ve since performed many times in the Auckland Town Hall in the exact same spot where a 15-year old kid was given an opportunity to be something he would never have dreamed possible," said Mackay.