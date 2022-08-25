Two dozen secondary school groups take to stage at The Big Sing

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Secondary students have taken to the stage in a national choir competition for the first time in three years.

Covid restrictions stopped hundreds of teenagers taking part in The Big Sing.

Organiser Christine Argyle said this year schools are buzzing with excitement after going without.

"We'd had planned to have it in 2020 and we all know why that didn’t happen. It was then going to happen in August 2021 and again we know why that didn’t happen so we're finally here,” said Argyle.

Twenty-four schools are competing in the finale at the Christchurch Town Hall over three days.

One of the judges, Igelese Ete, was the choir master for the movie soundtracks for Lord of the Rings and Moana.

He said students will be judged on various aspects, including "vocal technique, presentation, artistic merit as well as technical skills".

The Big Sing competition is where Moses Mackay from Sol3 Mio fame started out.

"The Big Sing holds some of my fondest memories as a young singer – I had never experienced anything like it before!

"I’ve since performed many times in the Auckland Town Hall in the exact same spot where a 15-year old kid was given an opportunity to be something he would never have dreamed possible," said Mackay.

New ZealandMusicEducation

Popular Stories

1

Banks, energy companies post huge profits as households struggle

2

Watch: Ardern given tour around Auckland's Costco megastore

3

Pumas devour 170kg of meat at Christchurch Argentine BBQ

4

Smash-and-grab at high-end Auckland sneaker, clothing store

5

Stressed workers join new 'quiet quitting' trend

Latest Stories

Govt accused of gagging expert over support of anti-alcohol bill

Ex-All Black Kerr-Barlow eyes switch to Wallabies

Two dozen secondary school groups take to stage at The Big Sing

Kidwell bringing the Kiwi way to Pumas after shock code swap

Perofeta to debut off bench as Beauden Barrett ruled out of All Blacks

Related Stories

Taylor Swift songwriting course to be offered at US university

Govt mulls cutting 3000 senior teaching roles from budget

Lockdown lifted at Auckland college after report of student with knife

Student attendance ad campaign launched