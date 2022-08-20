Warmest August day on record in parts of NZ

As heavy rains lash Wellington and the top of the South Island, Metservice has observed another "exceptional" weather feature.

Saturday was the warmest August day since records began in 1940 for several places across the North Island.

Auckland Airport hit 21C, Whangārei hit 22.8C, Whanganui hit 21.4C and Gisborne hit 22.6C.

Gisborne's previous highest August temperature was 22.0C in 1967.

And Wellington Airport equalled its highest-ever August temperature, hitting 18.3C.

"Plenty of places on the North Island recording some exceptional temperatures today," Metservice wrote in an earlier tweet.

"Wairoa, Hawkes Bay, is currently reporting 23C, only a few degrees cooler than Rarotonga at the moment."

