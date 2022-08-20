Warmest August day on record in parts of NZ

Source: 1News

As heavy rains lash Wellington and the top of the South Island, Metservice has observed another "exceptional" weather feature.

(Source: 1News)

Saturday was the warmest August day since records began in 1940 for several places across the North Island.

Auckland Airport hit 21C, Whangārei hit 22.8C, Whanganui hit 21.4C and Gisborne hit 22.6C.

Gisborne's previous highest August temperature was 22.0C in 1967.

And Wellington Airport equalled its highest-ever August temperature, hitting 18.3C.

"Plenty of places on the North Island recording some exceptional temperatures today," Metservice wrote in an earlier tweet.

"Wairoa, Hawkes Bay, is currently reporting 23C, only a few degrees cooler than Rarotonga at the moment."

READ MORE: Elderly couple left homeless as slip sweeps away house

Up to date information on the weather can be found here.

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Elderly couple left homeless as slip sweeps away house

2

Flooding closes last open road into Picton

3

Wild weather sees cars crushed in Wellington slip

4

Stacey Jones slams Warriors players after woeful defeat

5

Capital crumbles: 600 slips in Wellington in recent weeks

Latest Stories

Fiord marine life threatened, calls for tougher fishing rules

Warmest August day on record in parts of NZ

Capital crumbles: 600 slips in Wellington in recent weeks

Tongan PM requests longer NZ work visas during tsunami recovery

100 evacuations in Nelson overnight as heavy rain continues

Related Stories

Capital crumbles: 600 slips in Wellington in recent weeks

100 evacuations in Nelson overnight as heavy rain continues

Photos: Slips, evacuations amid Nelson floods

Frequent storms challenge Marlborough road fixes - Waka Kotahi