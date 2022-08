Police say the cause of death of a 7-year-old from Wairoa in Hawke's Bay boy is yet to be determined.

The child was found "unresponsive" at his Frasertown home on Sunday.

"Despite efforts to revive him was pronounced dead at Wairoa Hospital," police said in a statement.

The results of his post-mortem are currently being looked at to determine a cause of death.