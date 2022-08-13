Auckland unveils world's first electric tugboat

It was quite the occasion on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour early on Friday morning, with a white cruise liner signalling we're back in business after years of Covid-19 disruptions.

But there was another rather special vessel to grace our shores.

Sparky is the world's first fully electric tugboat – and she's whisper quiet.

The distinctive green tugboat comes in at 24m long and 13m wide, which is several metres wider than the conventional tug.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sparky can also push and pull with the strength of 70 tonnes.

To find out more about Sparky, click on the video above.