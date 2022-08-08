Te Kuiti man tell story of homelessness and disability through dance

An acclaimed Kiwi performer is aiming to take the success of his life-story told through dance, and performed from a wheelchair, to the world.

Dancer Rodney Bell is performing his show Meremere in Auckland this week, for a limited three nights.

Bell said, “It's sort of about my disability, my new vessel; childhood; dance; homelessness.”

The Te Kuiti man had a motorcycle accident when he was 20, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in the years that followed, he discovered the stage.

He's now been dancing professionally for 27 years.

In 2007, Rodney joined AXIS Dance Company (USA) as principal dancer for five years.

"My contract wore down and as dancers we chase the passion more than the money.... therefore wasn't able to save up and didn't want to put pressure on the whānau so hey, Māori boy went to the street.

“It was the most exhilarating time of my life of self-discovery but also being really aware of how different cultures live.”

He describes his three years living homeless in San Francisco as life-changing.

Meremere is layered with movement, imagery, documentary footage and music.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a sell out last year and Bell hopes audiences this week enjoy it just as much.

“I hope that in their silence, they may see creativity in a different way through this vessel of mine.”

He feels honoured to have created the piece, in collaboration with director Malia Johnston who’s previously been the artistic director of the World of Wearable Arts show.

Meremere also includes AV by award-winning designer Rowan Pierce and live music from the renowned composer Eden Mulholland.

“Dance is something that is a gift and it depends how you carry it I suppose,” said Bell.

After the shows this week, Meremere’s off to Darwin then on to the Sydney Opera House.

He's also going to Melbourne for a festival focussed on supporting disabled artists from both sides of the Tasman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's the first of its kind,” said Bell, who helped develop the event.

He also hopes to take his show to San Francisco, where so much of his life story played out.