Kiwi Quentin Rew disqualified in race walk final

Two Kiwis have dipped out of the medals at the athletics on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games.

Quentin Rew after being disqualified. (Source: Getty)

Quentin Rew was disqualified for his technique during the men's 10,000m race walk final.

Rew had been lapped by fellow competitors before the disqualification so wasn't a chance at a medal beforehand.

Canada's Evan Dunfee won the event with Declan Tingay of Australia grabbing the silver and India's Sandeep Kumar claiming bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other New Zealand athlete competing in the athletics on day 10 was women's javelin thrower Tori Peeters.

Peeters ended up throwing well under her personal best, with a throw of 57.86m seeing her claim sixth place in the final.

World champ Kelsey-Lee Barber left it late to claim gold with her final throw of 64.43 edging out compatriot Mackenzie Little.

India's Annu Rani won the bronze medal with a throw of 60m.