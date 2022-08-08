Curly All Blacks question has Ardern and Robertson chuckling

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson chuckled when asked a curly All Blacks question by a journalist at Monday's post-Cabinet address.

It comes after another humbling defeat for the team, this time at the hands of South Africa.

"With all this talk of the golden era of New Zealand sports, what is the matter with the All Blacks?" a journalist asked the Prime Minister.

Ardern laughed as she deftly handed the question off to her Sports Minister, adding "you took joy in asking that question, I heard it in your tone".

Robertson was diplomatic in his answer, saying it wasn't his or the PM's place to comment.

"I'm sure All Blacks fans are wishing they'd perform better than they are now.

He was also asked if he could ensure sacked All Blacks coaches weren't paid out in "public money".

"The All Blacks funding model means that very little Government money goes to the All Blacks per say," Robertson replied.

He added most of the Government funding goes towards grassroots rugby and funding the women's game.