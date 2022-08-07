Kiwi chefs set to compete in culinary world cup

A team of kiwi chefs have earned a spot at the world’s most prestigious culinary competition in the final of what is recognised internationally as the ‘gastronomy equivalent of the Olympic Games’.

Chef William Mordido due to Covid-19, the selection competition, which is usually held live, was moved to an online application.

The submission had to include a carefully curated video paying homage to the team, and their inspirations in the final dish.

READ MORE: Title of NZ's top toastie of 2022 awarded to untrained Rotorua chef

ADVERTISEMENT

As representatives of Aotearoa, the team were inspired by and weaved traditional Māori food and culture into their entry.

“We really wanted to challenge ourselves to create shapes and designs that had not been seen or done before. We were given an international platform so it was our chance to showcase how far we could stretch our creativity“ says Mordido.

The culinary athletes will compete against 23 other qualifying teams at the international finals in Lyon, France on January 22.