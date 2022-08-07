Kiwi chefs set to compete in culinary world cup

Source: 1News

A team of kiwi chefs have earned a spot at the world’s most prestigious culinary competition in the final of what is recognised internationally as the ‘gastronomy equivalent of the Olympic Games’.

Chef William Mordido due to Covid-19, the selection competition, which is usually held live, was moved to an online application.

The submission had to include a carefully curated video paying homage to the team, and their inspirations in the final dish.

READ MORE: Title of NZ's top toastie of 2022 awarded to untrained Rotorua chef

As representatives of Aotearoa, the team were inspired by and weaved traditional Māori food and culture into their entry.

“We really wanted to challenge ourselves to create shapes and designs that had not been seen or done before. We were given an international platform so it was our chance to showcase how far we could stretch our creativity“ says Mordido.

The culinary athletes will compete against 23 other qualifying teams at the international finals in Lyon, France on January 22.

New ZealandArts and CultureTourism

Popular Stories

1

Beauden Barrett the victim of horrific red card challenge in Boks defeat

2

Survivor of horror Picton crash thanks Kiwis for support

3

Canterbury hot pools flooded the day after re-opening

4

Teenage girl missing from new home in Kaitaia

5

Full line-up of Celebrity Treasure Island contestants revealed

Latest Stories

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari hit back at Kevin Federline

A best friend's promise: changing Dunedin's flat party culture

Opinion: Brian Tamaki needs numbers - does he have them?

Survivor of horror Picton crash thanks Kiwis for support

Good Sorts: Meet the man guarding endangered NZ dotterels

Related Stories

Kightley: Dawn Raids apology must include 'extraordinary compensation'

Touring musicians to get a further $1.5m in Covid support

Same-sex love story makes ballet debut in Cinderella

Reopening Auckland WWII tunnels dismissed by Beck's mayoral rivals