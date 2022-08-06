Levin residents return home after 2-day police standoff ends

Source: 1News

Levin residents who were evacuated as a two-day police standoff unfolded are now able to return home.

Police cordons in place at the scene in Levin.

Police cordons in place at the scene in Levin. (Source: 1News)

About 80 people were evacuated from their houses after a standoff between police and a man inside a Bledisloe St property.

That came to an end on Friday night after firefighters extinguished a blaze at the property. The man was taken to hospital and his dog was found alive.

Overnight, police said inspections had finished at the Bledisloe St property to make sure there wasn't any other risk to the community.

Cordons in the area had been reduced overnight and residents were told it was safe to return home.

"Police would like to once again thank all those impacted by this incident for their support as we worked to achieve a peaceful resolution," a police spokesperson said.

"Bledisloe St residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the street in the coming days, but we want to reassure residents that there is no need for concern."

Where to get help.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

On Thursday, police cordoned Bledisloe St after a person reportedly threatened self-harm.

Manawatu area commander Inspector Sarah Stewart said the evacuation was done as a precaution.

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

Campervans blown over as wind whips lower South Island

2

NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham holds her own in diving final

3

Man taken to hospital as Levin police standoff ends

4

Family of man killed say he was attacked by friend’s dogs

5

Kevin Spacey must pay $47m to House of Cards makers

Latest Stories

Young, Asian or Pasifika? Local govt's representation conundrum

Walsh defends shot put gold after epic final with Gill

Levin residents return home after 2-day police standoff ends

Semis heartbreak: Black Sticks go down to England in shootout

Tayla Ford dominates to win bronze for NZ in wrestling

Related Stories

Lake Alice: Painful drug administered to 5-year-old boy - watchdog

Dozens of Levin residents evacuate homes due to incident police attending

10 cars seized after police stop Whanganui 'boy racer event'

Levin man reported missing found 'safe and well'