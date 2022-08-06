Covid-19: 25 deaths reported, 4790 new cases

There are 4790 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.
The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.
There are 648 people in hospital with the virus, 33 more than Friday.
Nineteen people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit, two more than Friday.
The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 64.
The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 703, down from 797 this time last week.
Twenty-five more people with the virus have died, the ministry is reporting on Saturday.