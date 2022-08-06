Covid-19: 25 deaths reported, 4790 new cases

Source: 1News

There are 4790 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 648 people in hospital with the virus, 33 more than Friday.

Nineteen people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit, two more than Friday.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 64.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 703, down from 797 this time last week.

Twenty-five more people with the virus have died, the ministry is reporting on Saturday.

