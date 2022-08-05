Aussie wife to meet Scottish husband in squash mixed doubles

Family bragging rights will be up for grabs in a unique Commonwealth Games mixed doubles squash match later on Friday.

Australian Donna Lobban, along with her playing partner and cousin Cameron Pilley, will be taking on Scotland's Greg Lobban and Lisa Aitken in the quarter-finals in Birmingham.

The Lobbans are husband and wife, but are representing different nations.

Donna told 1News' Guy Heveldt they knew there was the possibility they would one day meet, but admits it's "pretty crazy" it was about to happen.

"When the draw came out I told him we think we’ve got the best draw we could have had," she said, laughing.

"He didn’t like that too much.”

The Aussie duo are defending champions from the Gold Coast, with Pilley saying the pairings are pretty even.

“We’ve played them a couple of times, not in competition, but every now and then. I feel the tension,” he grinned.