Man arrested in Auckland after 16kg of meth found hidden in 'paint'

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Auckland after 16 kilograms of methamphetamine was found hidden in buckets of a liquid resembling blue paint.

Sixteen kilograms of methamphetamine were hidden in buckets of liquid resembling blue paint. (Source: NZ Customs Service)

He allegedly tried to smuggle the class A controlled drug from Iran, and the matter is now before the courts.

Cam Moore, NZ Customs manager investigations, praised the work of customs officials in intercepting the air cargo shipment "after it was identified through intelligence".

"The shipment cleverly hid approximately 16 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine in buckets of liquid resembling paint.

"During the search warrant today, the defendant tried to destroy evidence relating to the imports by trying to flush his phone down a toilet as he was apprehended. It is believed he has links to organised criminal groups."

The importation of class A drugs can lead to life imprisonment.

