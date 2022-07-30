Sophie Pascoe adds to golden opening day with 100m freestyle win

Source: 1News

Dame Sophie Pascoe has done it again – claiming her fifth Commonwealth Games gold medal in the final of the women’s 100m Freestyle para-swimming event in Birmingham on Saturday morning.

Dame Sophie Pascoe at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Dame Sophie Pascoe at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

New Zealand’s most successful Paralympian finished just ahead of Scotland's Toni Shaw and Emily Beecroft of Australia.

Fellow Kiwi Tupou Neiufi came in 8th in the same race at what is her second Games.

Earlier, Mya Rasmussen came in 7th place in the women’s 400m Individual Medley at her Commonwealth Games debut.

And 18-year-old Erika Fairweather came 5th in the women’s 200m Freestyle final.

Pascoe's gold brings to a close a stellar opening day of competition for New Zealand in which three golds, three silvers and a bronze medal were all won.

