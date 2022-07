Two people have been injured after a car crashed into a café in Auckland's Whangaparāoa, police confirmed.

A car crashed into Columbus Coffee at Mitre 10 Whangaparāoa on Thursday. (Source: Bruce Waller )

The incident occurred at around 2pm on Thursday.

Police said two people in the car received minor burns.

Bruce Waller, centre manager at the Coast Mall, said the vehicle had hit a Columbus Coffee store, located in Mitre 10 Whangaparāoa.