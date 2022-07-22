Prince George grins in 9th birthday photo

Source: 1News

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (William and Catherine) have released a new photo of their son Prince George to celebrate his ninth birthday.

Prince George turns nine.

Prince George turns nine.

The photo was posted to the couple's Instagram page on Friday morning, captioned, "George is turning 9! 🎂🎈".

The prince can be seen grinning ear to ear as he poses in a blue shirt at the beach.

The photograph was reportedly taken by Princess Catherine earlier this month while holidaying in the UK.

George is William and Catherine's eldest son and older brother to Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

All Blacks: Sam Cane retains captaincy for Rugby Championship

2

Watch: Carlos Spencer almost counted out after brutal Whatuira flurry

3

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies aged 44

4

NZ First Foundation donations accused found not guilty

5

All Blacks set to keep under fire coach Ian Foster

Latest Stories

Wellington City Council pushes ahead with cycleway plans

All Blacks: Sam Cane retains captaincy for Rugby Championship

'I'm strong, I'm resilient' - Under-fire Foster breaks silence

Prince George grins in 9th birthday photo

NZ First Foundation donations accused found not guilty

Related Stories

BBC pays damages to former royal nanny over false claims

Himars and howitzers: West helps Ukraine with key weaponry

Italian Premier resigns as government implodes

UK weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change