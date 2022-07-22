Prince George grins in 9th birthday photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (William and Catherine) have released a new photo of their son Prince George to celebrate his ninth birthday.

Prince George turns nine.

The photo was posted to the couple's Instagram page on Friday morning, captioned, "George is turning 9! 🎂🎈".

The prince can be seen grinning ear to ear as he poses in a blue shirt at the beach.

The photograph was reportedly taken by Princess Catherine earlier this month while holidaying in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

George is William and Catherine's eldest son and older brother to Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.