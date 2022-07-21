9953 new Covid-19 cases, 32 deaths reported

There are 9953 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

767 people are in hospital with the virus, 23 fewer than on Wednesday.

Twenty people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, three more than Wednesday.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is now 66.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 766.

Thirty-two more people with Covid-19 have died.These deaths occurred in the period since March 26.

Of the 32 people who have died, seven were from Northland; five were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Hawke’s Bay, two were from Taranaki, one was from Wellington region, two were from Nelson/Marlborough, two were from Canterbury and six were from Southern.

Two were in their 60s, six were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s and 13 were aged over 90. Of these people, 18 were women and 14 were men.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 25.

The ministry said eight deaths previously listed in its overall tally have now been removed after being assessed as not dying from Covid-19.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 25.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 9161.

Thursday’s positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Auckland (844), Bay of Plenty (440), Canterbury/West Coast (1449), Capital & Coast/Hutt (1278), Counties Manukau (1015), Hawke's Bay (401), Lakes (213), Mid Central, (386), Nelson/Marlborough (310), Northland (255), South Canterbury (132), Southern (852), Tairāwhiti (61), Taranaki (279), Waikato (654), Waitematā (1122), Whanganui (138), and the 383 at the border.

The location of three cases is unknown.

A total of 4306 PCR tests were carried out in the past 24 hours while 17,515 rapid antigen tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The number of active community cases is 64,081. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 383 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Wednesday there were 10,424 new Covid cases in New Zealand.