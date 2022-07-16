Police seize $2.4m cash, drugs, firearm amid Hells Angels investigation

More than $2.4 million in cash, a firearm, methamphetamine and cannabis have been seized by NZ Police as part of an investigation into the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Operation Samson. (Source: NZ Police)

Police executed a series of search warrants at several residential and commercial addresses across Auckland last week as part of the National Organised Crime Group investigation, named Operation Samson.

Operation Samson is investigating people and entities connected to the New Zealand chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

A 30-year-old patched member of the Hells Angels has been charged with money laundering and has appeared in the Auckland District Court.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander, of the National Organised Crime Group, said this type of offending undermines the wellbeing of our communities.

“We will continue to target those who accumulate assets and wealth through illegal means,” Alexander said.

“In conjunction with Operation Cobalt, we will also continue to target and suppress illegal gang activity in order to enhance the safety of our community and staff – and hold those responsible for this type of offending, to account.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police cannot rule out further arrests and charges being laid.

“We are all committed to disrupting and dismantling these illegal trans-national networks operating in New Zealand,” Alexander said.

