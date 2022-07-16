Police seize $2.4m cash, drugs, firearm amid Hells Angels investigation

Source: 1News

More than $2.4 million in cash, a firearm, methamphetamine and cannabis have been seized by NZ Police as part of an investigation into the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Operation Samson.

Operation Samson. (Source: NZ Police)

Police executed a series of search warrants at several residential and commercial addresses across Auckland last week as part of the National Organised Crime Group investigation, named Operation Samson.

Operation Samson is investigating people and entities connected to the New Zealand chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

A 30-year-old patched member of the Hells Angels has been charged with money laundering and has appeared in the Auckland District Court.

Operation Samson.

Operation Samson. (Source: NZ Police)

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander, of the National Organised Crime Group, said this type of offending undermines the wellbeing of our communities.

“We will continue to target those who accumulate assets and wealth through illegal means,” Alexander said.

“In conjunction with Operation Cobalt, we will also continue to target and suppress illegal gang activity in order to enhance the safety of our community and staff – and hold those responsible for this type of offending, to account.”

Operation Samson.

Operation Samson. (Source: NZ Police)

The investigation is ongoing, and police cannot rule out further arrests and charges being laid.

“We are all committed to disrupting and dismantling these illegal trans-national networks operating in New Zealand,” Alexander said.

Operation Samson

Operation Samson (Source: NZ Police)

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

1News sports presenter Hayley Holt announces birth of baby boy

2

Nigel Owens: Refs were wrong on multiple fronts with Savea sub

3

Man charged with murder after West Auckland shooting left two dead

4

'Prepare to evacuate' - wild NZ weather now lashing Rarotonga

5

Police seize $2.4m cash, drugs, firearm amid Hells Angels investigation

Latest Stories

Severe weather triggers state of emergency in American Samoa

Thunderstorm asthma on the rise due to climate change - study

Health Minister’s leadership 'sadly lacking' - ex Coast DHB deputy

Fireplane pilot dies in Portugal, wildfires rage in Europe

Questions raised on who will fund new stadium in Christchurch

Related Stories

Man charged with murder after West Auckland shooting left two dead

Man charged with murder of Onehunga pensioner

Suspected West Auckland shooting leaves 2 dead, arrest made

Multiple Auckland gang members arrested in police crackdown