Flood-stricken Westport street snubbed by protection plan

Residents of a vulnerable street in Westport say they're not being given enough consideration in the region's new flood protection plan.

It comes nearly a year after the town was devastated by widespread flooding, the worst it had seen in a century.

Less than a third of the flood-damaged homes in Westport have been repaired.

Snodgrass Road resident Harrie Jensen says she has made her house habitable after it was flooded but hasn’t fixed it up completely.

“We just don't see the point in putting more money into a house that's most likely to be flooded again,” she said.

The local council has presented a plan to the Government to protect the town for the future.

It involves building a ring of strengthened banks and flood walls surrounding the town and nearby Carters Beach.

However, areas like Snodgrass would not be included in the proposal.

Residents in high-risk areas are eligible for support from a $10 million fund, but some say it isn’t enough.

“Ten million's not going to go very far at all. You might be able to help three people and there were about 14 red-stickered houses in Snodgrass out of about 37,” said Jensen.

The proposed work is estimated to cost $54 million. The Government has been asked to provide $43 million and the rest would be covered by ratepayers.

The plan will now be reviewed before being presented to Cabinet.