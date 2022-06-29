Black Ferns to do double duty as Comm Games Sevens squads named

The two rugby sevens teams for this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have been announced, giving some Black Ferns the potential shot at winning a gold medal and a Rugby World Cup in the same year.

Sarah Hirini and Niall Williams celebrate a try against Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

On Wednesday, 26 athletes were announced along with travelling and non-travelling reserves for the men's and women's rugby sevens teams with Black Ferns Sarah Hirini, Portia Woodman, Kelly Brazier and Stacey Fluhler among those named.

All four are a shot at also donning the black jersey later this year when the 15-a-side Black Ferns compete in the Rugby World Cup on home soil. They will be looking to win their sixth title and defend the crown they earned in 2017 in Ireland.

For now though the focus remains on Birmingham and defending their title there.

The quartet are part of a women's side featuring 11 players from the squad that won gold four years ago on the Gold Coast, while Jazmin Hotham will play at her first pinnacle event, having been a travelling reserve for the Tokyo Olympics.

Fellow Black Fern Ruby Tui - who had an impressive debut series for the 15-a-side squad at the Pacific Four Nations recently - has been named as a non-travelling reserve.

Ruby Tui celebrates her second try against Canada at Trusts Arena. (Source: Getty)

Coach Cory Sweeney said the team balances experience and young flair ahead of a tough campaign.

"We know small moments win games but sometimes those small moments take a little longer to come," he said.

"Knowing that these players have that trust in each other is important; we’ve been there before and that gives us confidence that we have the ability to come out on top."

The men's team features eight players from last year's silver medal-winning Olympics side with the remainder of the squad being fresher faces to the international scene.

Sam Dickson, who missed last year’s Tokyo Olympics through injury, will captain the side in both his and Scott Curry's third Commonwealth Games appearance.

Head coach Clark Laidlaw said young players such as teenagers Caleb Tangitau and Che Clark forced their way in to the team with their recent form.

"We went into this year with an open mind in terms of looking at players in training and across all the tournaments we’ve played. Several of our younger players really forced their way into contention with their performances," Laidlaw said.

Caleb Tangitau, in action during last week's tournament in Singapore, played a dominant role for New Zealand against England. (Source: Photosport)

"The youth, excitement and energy they will bring, alongside our experienced players is a nice balance. We have these experienced players who are at the top of their game which means our younger players can come in and really express themselves."

Experienced duo Joe Webber and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black will also share in that excitement after both missed the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games with injuries.

The Rugby Sevens competition at Birmingham 2022 will begin on July 29th with both sides training in Mt Maunganui for the next week before departing for a pre-Games camp in Scotland.

New Zealand Women’s Rugby Sevens team

Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Sarah Hirini [c], Stacey Fluhler, Jazmin Hotham, Shiray Kaka, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, Alena Saili, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman

Travelling reserves: Terina Te Tamaki and Mahina Paul

Non-travelling reserves: Shakira Baker, Ruby Tui, Manaia Nuku, Tysha Ikenasio

New Zealand Men’s Rugby Sevens team

Leroy Carter, Che Clark, Dylan Collier (vc), Scott Curry, Sam Dickson [c], Moses Leo, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Sione Molia, Tone Ng Shiu, Akuila Rokolisoa, Caleb Tangitau, Regan Ware, Joe Webber (vc)

Travelling reserves: Amanaki Nicole, Roderick Solo

Non-travelling reserves: Brady Rush, Kurt Baker, Trael O'Flaherty-Joass, Tim Mikkelson