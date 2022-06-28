Intravenous vitamin therapy gaining traction in NZ

Jacob Johnson
By Jacob Johnson, 1News Tonight Reporter
Source: 1News

It's a health trend that's blowing up - popular on social media and backed by celebrity endorsements from the likes of Kendall Jenner. Intravenous, or IV, vitamin therapy is also gaining traction in New Zealand.

"Worldwide it's just very available", says Jennifer Ng, a registered nurse and founder of Drips, a company that administers the treatments in Auckland.

"In New Zealand we're probably one of the few that are doing it right now."

Auckland University's Clare Wall, a professor of nutrition and dietetics, says she believes it's becoming more popular in Aotearoa.

"I have certainly heard people saying that they're off to get their IV nutrition or vitamin therapy."

But she has her doubts about how effective the therapy is.

"It's not supported by any evidence whatsoever. There have been hardly any clinical trials that have looked at their effectiveness."

Anna King Shahab and Omar Shahab started getting IV vitamin therapy after catching Covid-19.

"We wanted a tool to help us get over the fatigue that was just persisting for beyond a week past the main symptoms of Covid," says Anna.

And they're not alone.

Ng says she's seen a "huge increase" in interest from people recovering from Covid-19.

But Professor Clare Wall is urging people to be careful.

"We don't know what the long term effects of high dose intravenous vitamins and minerals are. For some people with kidney and liver problems, it could actually be detrimental to their health."

"We are a team of registered nurses who are very qualified", says Ng. "Also we have a certified medical director who's overseeing everything that we do."

New ZealandHealth

Popular Stories

1

$12.25m Lotto win represents 'freedom' for Whakatāne woman

2

8028 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, teen among 16 deaths

3

Christchurch man in 20s identified as missing Maruia Falls swimmer

4

Fair Go viewer rescues two victims of elaborate container scam

5

Family First does not qualify for charitable status, court rules

Latest Stories

ER, Dexter actress Mary Mara dies in apparent drowning

At least 40 people found dead in back of truck in South Texas

All Blacks' Covid casualties means 'guys are stepping up' - Cane

National MP maintains he was not 'gagged' over abortion post

8028 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, teen among 16 deaths

Related Stories

'Miracle' no-one died after Wairarapa fentanyl overdoses

Nurses 'holding their breath' to make it through shifts - union

Fentanyl overdoses: Mayor asks drug users to 'be careful'

Deficiencies found in post-birth care of new mother