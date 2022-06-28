Intravenous vitamin therapy gaining traction in NZ

It's a health trend that's blowing up - popular on social media and backed by celebrity endorsements from the likes of Kendall Jenner. Intravenous, or IV, vitamin therapy is also gaining traction in New Zealand.

"Worldwide it's just very available", says Jennifer Ng, a registered nurse and founder of Drips, a company that administers the treatments in Auckland.

"In New Zealand we're probably one of the few that are doing it right now."

Auckland University's Clare Wall, a professor of nutrition and dietetics, says she believes it's becoming more popular in Aotearoa.

"I have certainly heard people saying that they're off to get their IV nutrition or vitamin therapy."

But she has her doubts about how effective the therapy is.

"It's not supported by any evidence whatsoever. There have been hardly any clinical trials that have looked at their effectiveness."

Anna King Shahab and Omar Shahab started getting IV vitamin therapy after catching Covid-19.

"We wanted a tool to help us get over the fatigue that was just persisting for beyond a week past the main symptoms of Covid," says Anna.

And they're not alone.

Ng says she's seen a "huge increase" in interest from people recovering from Covid-19.

But Professor Clare Wall is urging people to be careful.

"We don't know what the long term effects of high dose intravenous vitamins and minerals are. For some people with kidney and liver problems, it could actually be detrimental to their health."

"We are a team of registered nurses who are very qualified", says Ng. "Also we have a certified medical director who's overseeing everything that we do."