6291 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 11 deaths reported

There are 6291 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Saturday.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 369 people in hospital with the virus, 29 less than on Friday, eight people are in ICU and 11 have died.

The number of new cases at the border is 83.

Saturday's reported deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1,221 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Of the people whose deaths are reported; two were from the Auckland region; two from Waikato; one from Nelson-Marlborough; five from Canterbury; one from Southern.

Four people were in their 70s; three in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Of these people, eight were women and three were men.

The location of new community cases are: Northland (178), Auckland (1,864), Waikato (508), Bay of Plenty (193), Lakes (83), Hawke’s Bay (195), MidCentral (214), Whanganui (89), Taranaki (167), Tairāwhiti (35), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (540), Hutt Valley (246), Nelson Marlborough (275), Canterbury (1,012), South Canterbury (118), Southern (461), West Coast (67), Unknown (1)

The number of people in hospital are located in: Northland: 6; Waitemata: 49; Counties Manukau: 32; Auckland: 67; Waikato: 26; Bay of Plenty: 8; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 3; Hawke’s Bay: 9; Taranaki: 4; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 14; Wairarapa: 0; Hutt Valley: 15; Capital and Coast: 24; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 7; West Coast: 2; Southern: 29.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 62.

There are now 47,866 active cases in the community with: 1,185,957 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic.