Scott Watson, convicted of murdering Ben Smart and Olivia Hope in 1998, has been granted leave to appeal his conviction.

Scott Watson. (Source: 1News)

In a decision released today the Court of Appeal has ruled Watson can challenge the use of photo identification evidence during his original trial.

Water-taxi driver Guy Wallace picked Watson out of a photo montage, identifying him as the ‘mystery man’ with the victims on the night they went missing.

The Appeal will be heard on August 31.