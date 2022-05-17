Covid not slowing Clareburt ahead of world champs, Comm Games

New Zealand's top male swimmer is refusing to rule out a successful World Championships, despite being struck down by Covid on the eve of the competition.

Lewis Clareburt competes at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

Lewis Clareburt has been in isolation since last Wednesday after catching the virus and was still suffering from a chesty cough and a blocked nose on Monday.

"I've had a tough few days," Clareburt said. "But I'm on the mend now."

The 22-year-old Olympian has had to put his training on hold for the World Championships set to be held in Hungary in a month's time.

It will be Clareburt's first international competition since the Tokyo Games, and finishes just three weeks prior to the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Speaking from his Wellington home, Clareburt said he had never had such a fast turnaround between two major events, and while catching Covid had "hindered" his chances at the World Championships, he still believed he would be able to perform at his best at both events.

"Definitely the Comm Games are going to be the main ones for me now with such a short amount of time to the World Champs to get fully prepared. But I'm going to be trying to swim as fast as I can at both."

Clareburt departs New Zealand shores on June 4 and will remain in Europe through until the end of the Commonwealth Games.

He is set to compete in the 200m and 400m individual medleys in Birmingham, and also has permission to start in the 200m freestyle.

He will train in Mallorca between the two events, and was looking forward to spending some time on the idyllic Spanish island.

"Not a bad place for a bit of a summer holiday," he grinned.