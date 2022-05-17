Covid not slowing Clareburt ahead of world champs, Comm Games

By Sean Nugent, 1News Digital Reporter
Source: 1News

New Zealand's top male swimmer is refusing to rule out a successful World Championships, despite being struck down by Covid on the eve of the competition.

Lewis Clareburt competes at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lewis Clareburt competes at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

Lewis Clareburt has been in isolation since last Wednesday after catching the virus and was still suffering from a chesty cough and a blocked nose on Monday.

"I've had a tough few days," Clareburt said. "But I'm on the mend now."

The 22-year-old Olympian has had to put his training on hold for the World Championships set to be held in Hungary in a month's time.

It will be Clareburt's first international competition since the Tokyo Games, and finishes just three weeks prior to the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Speaking from his Wellington home, Clareburt said he had never had such a fast turnaround between two major events, and while catching Covid had "hindered" his chances at the World Championships, he still believed he would be able to perform at his best at both events.

"Definitely the Comm Games are going to be the main ones for me now with such a short amount of time to the World Champs to get fully prepared. But I'm going to be trying to swim as fast as I can at both."

Clareburt departs New Zealand shores on June 4 and will remain in Europe through until the end of the Commonwealth Games.

He is set to compete in the 200m and 400m individual medleys in Birmingham, and also has permission to start in the 200m freestyle.

He will train in Mallorca between the two events, and was looking forward to spending some time on the idyllic Spanish island.

"Not a bad place for a bit of a summer holiday," he grinned.

Other SportSportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Person seriously hurt in assault at Wellington's Tawa College

2

Auckland fishers caught with 45 times daily snapper limit

3

Police searching for mum on the run with 5-year-old son

4

Parliament protest costs police more than $2.5 million

5

Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian jailed over child sex offences

Latest Stories

Mental health gets $190 million pre-Budget boost

Woman who stabbed partner, dumped body in compost jailed

Parliament protest costs police more than $2.5 million

Sarpreet Singh out of All Whites for World Cup playoff

Person seriously hurt in assault at Wellington's Tawa College

Related Stories

Nyika 'taking scalps' with 3rd pro fight, Comm Games in view

Eliza McCartney learning to walk before she leaps for Paris bid

Waikato swimmer credits late coach for helping achieve dream

King sets up quarter-final clash with Comm Games rival