Chlöe Swarbrick defends starring in taxpayer-funded doco

The Green Party sees nothing wrong with $200,000 of taxpayers' money being spent on a documentary profiling its popular MP Chlöe Swarbrick - although both ACT and National believe it's inappropriate.

The feature-length documentary, Being Chlöe, will explore the personal and political life of Swarbrick and be released after the 2023 General Election.

On Tuesday Swarbrick told 1News she was asked by the documentary maker if she would take part and "like most politicians when asked to participate in a piece of local media I said yes".

ACT Party leader David Seymour and National Party leader Christopher Luxon said while they really like Chlöe they are uncomfortable with $200,000 of taxpayers money being spent profiling a current Member of Parliament.

"I think it's outrageous to have taxpayer money from a government agency making a video, that is a two-hour feature-length film with the name of a politician running for office in it," Seymour said.

"Chlöe has the opportunity to say I don't want to politicise the independence of NZ ON Air this just doesn't pass the sniff test, I'm pulling out."

Meanwhile, Luxon said "it just doesn't feel right that you should have a sitting MP the focus of a major documentary".

But Swarbrick hit back saying that, "it would be entirely remiss of anybody who believes that we should have this independent state funder that is making these decisions independently have the state dictate what sort of New Zealand content is made and what sort of New Zealand content is not".

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi said NZ On Air is independent and answerable for its funding decisions, NZ On Air refused to answer 1News' questions, saying it was too busy.

Being Chlöe is the be third recent documentary profiling Swarbrick that NZ On Air has supported, following OK Chlöe and Three Ticks Chlöe.